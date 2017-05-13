ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Electronic Media Regularity Authority (Pemra) on Friday issued a warning to television channels barring them to put on-air any news material regarding civil-military relations without confirmation from the relevant department.

The Pemra statement reads, “No TV channel, its employee or guest will present or comment on unconfirmed news material regarding civil-military relations”.

The Pemra said it had receiving a number of complaints at its complaint centre and social media accounts that some TV channels, their analysts and anchors were continuously propagating that civil-military relations of the country were at their worst.

If any channel will be involved in the violation in this regard than the authority would take action against that channel under Section 27 of the PEMRA Ordinance 2002.

The PEMRA said that few TV analysts were always busy in damaging the credibility of Pakistan and presenting its image as a fail State during different TV programmes.

The statement said that those kind of media experts also criticise the sacrifices of army during the war against terrorism.

The provocative analysis or comments against the army is a clear violation of the National Action Plan and the Supreme Court direction on Electronic Media Code of Conduct 2015, it added.

The PEMRA has also issued directions to all cable operators and PAKSAT in this regard.