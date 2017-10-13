Karachi - Expressing grave concern on threats and ultimatum issued by outlawed organizations to media houses and media workers operating in Balochistan, the APNS has termed it an attack on press freedom in the country.

In a statement issued on Thursday, All Pakistan Newspapers Society President Sarmad Ali and Secretary General Umer Mujib Shami said that media houses in Balochistan had received written threats from militant organizations demanding full coverage of their activities and their point of view on the events, failing which, they would have to face dire consequences.

“The APNS is of the considered opinion that print media is objectively giving coverage to the events in the province within the limits of the law, hence, any threats and dictation to the media was uncalled for and counter-productive,” they said.

They stated that any effort to strangulate media, would not be accepted. They reiterated that media will brave the situation and protect its survival and freedom of press.

The APNS strongly urged upon the Balochistan government and law enforcement agencies to provide complete security to media houses, journalists and distribution network of newspapers. The APNS hoped that Balochistan chief minister and the corps commander would take immediate action on the threats being received by the media houses in the province.