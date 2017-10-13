Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says country’s economy has shown a positive turnaround and was fast growing even in the face of numerous challenges inherited by it at macro-economic level in 2013, reported Radio Pakistan.

Talking to a private television channel, he said the government is fully focusing on increasing exports and to reduce imports and in that connection it has given incentives to exporters.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan has achieved six percent economic growth as compared to 3.6 percent during the previous government era, while inflation has been brought down to a single digit.

He called for a grand dialogue among the political parties for continuity of economic policies.

Regarding privatization policy, the Prime Minister said whenever the government tried to privatize national entities it was made a political issue and we do not want to create instability in the country.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that privatization is the only solution of PIA but unfortunately neither the courts nor the provinces and even the political parties agree on it.

He said there was a need to create political consensus on it, because PIA and Pakistan Steel Mills are the two big entities incurring billions of rupees losses to the national exchequer.

To a question, the Prime Minister said Ishaq Dar is the best Finance Minister of Pakistan at this time and he did a tremendous job in strengthening of country’s economy.

To another question, he refuted the allegations regarding LNG deal and said that deal with Qatar was done in a transparent manner.