KARACHI (PR) - The All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) has expressed its appreciation of the efforts of Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb and the Ministry of Information and prompt action in the matter of proposed draconian regulatory law i.e. PPMRA.

APNS President Sarmad Ali and Secretary General Umer Mujib Shami in a joint statement have stated that the Ministry of Information headed by Ms. Marriyuam Aurangzeb has took an immediate notice of the concerns of the print media industry in the matter of promulgation of PPMRA Ordinance and ordered strict action against officials of the Ministry for unilaterally moving the proposal without consent of the government.

The office-bearers welcomed the pledge of the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting that her government would protect and safeguard the Freedom of Press as enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan and no law or action affecting the regulatory structure of print media will be initiated without consultation with the stakeholders.

The APNS office-bearers hoped that with the positive approach of the Ministry of Information, the cordial relations between Federal Government and print media would continue to strengthen.