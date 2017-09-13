LHC full bench hearing pleas against candidature of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz for NA-120 has reserved judgment. On last hearing, the bench observed that petitions would be decided before Sept 17, the election day.

Full bench heard all petitioners including PPP's candidate Faisal Mir, PAT's Ishtiaq Ch and MML's Sheikh Yaqoob. A law officer says RO gives reasons in his decisions only if he rejects papers of any candidate. Otherwise, he says, he is not bound in light of a SC judgment. He cited PLD 1989-SC Javed Hashmi case.