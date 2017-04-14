ISLAMABAD - Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, the youngest daughter of PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, has taken senior PPP leader Khursheed Shah to task, asking him to issue an apology to his female counterparts for his derogatory remarks against women that he made in the National Assembly.

Expressing her disapproval of Shah's remarks in messages sent to her 1.17 million followers on Twitter, Aseefa said this was not the first time insensitive remarks against women had been uttered in Parliament, reported a private TV channel. The incident took place during the National Assembly session on Thursday when Speaker Ayaz Sadiq asked some women parliamentarians to maintain silence and not disturb the House.

Leader of the Opposition Syed Khursheed Shah, who was addressing the House before he was disrupted, remarked that the speaker should not stop women from talking because "they will fall ill if they don't speak continuously".

The remarks drew the ire of female parliamentarians, including Nafisa Shah, a member of Shah's own party, who protested and asked why the NA speaker was only silencing women when the men were also talking. The NA speaker was quick to warn Shah that he would hurt his privilege "by speaking this way about women".

INP adds: Reacting to Aseefa Bhutto’s angry Twitter outburst, Khursheed Shah said that his comments regarding women parliamentarians were blown out of proportion.