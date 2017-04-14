Indian High Commissioner Gautam Bambawale will meet Pakistan Foreign Sectary Tehmina Janjua to discuss Kulbhushan Jadhav, reported Waqt News.

After Jadhav’s death sentence this is the first time India has shown willingness to talk about it.

Tehmina Janjua and Bambwale will be meeting today.

Self-confessed RAW agent and Naval officer Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav alias Hussein Mubarak Patel was awarded death sentence on Monday, which has sparked outrage in India.

Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj said India would go to any extent to ensure safety for Jadhav, calling Pakistan’s verdict ‘premeditated murder’.

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday informed the Senate that due process was followed in the trial of the serving Indian naval officer, who has 60 days to appeal the verdict.

“We have followed all the rules and regulations in the trial of Khulbushan that continued for more than three months,” Asif said.

A day after India called conviction of Kulbhushan Jadhav in Pakistan a ‘farcical trial’, the United Nations declined to take a position on the death sentence handed to the self-confessed Indian spy.

“We are not in a position to judge the process … [and] have a position on this particular case,” UN Secretary General’s spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said on Wednesday while responding to a question asked by an Indian journalist.

Yadav was arrested on March 3, 2016 through a Counter Intelligence Operation from Mashkel, Balochistan.

He confessed before a Magistrate and the Court that he was tasked by RAW to plan, coordinate and organize sabotage activities aiming to destabilize and wage war against Pakistan by impeding the efforts of Law Enforcement Agencies for restoring peace in Balochistan and Karachi.

The accused was provided with defending officer as per legal provisions.