ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl(JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman met former president Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday to discuss political cooperation.

A close aide of Zardari told The Nation that the two leaders discussed the option to work together in the coming months and possibly in the next general elections.

“They did not talk about weather for sure. They discussed the future line of action. Maulana Fazlur Rehman has supported us in the past on a number of occasions so any future partnership cannot be ruled out,” he said.

A brief PPP statement only said: “Both the leaders discussed current political situation in the country.”

Over the weekend, the PPP had said it will not form any alliance with other parties before time. However, the party said: “Electoral alliances by way of seat adjustments and other known methods are normally made between political parties during elections and there is nothing unusual.”

In 2013, the PPP was confined to Sindh. Since the national elections, the party has been struggling for revival as Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf tried to fill the vacuum, especially in Punjab.

The party was also nowhere in the contest in the last Local Governments’ polls held in Islamabad and the provinces except in Sindh.

About Zardari’s meeting with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PPP leader Senator Farhatullah Babar said since the elections were approaching the party was holding meetings with other parties’ leadership as part of preparation.

“The electoral reforms, the rigging in the last election and the future line of action were discussed. They exchanged views on the preparations and the elections,” he told The Nation.

Senator Babar said the PPP leadership was active to prepare for the elections in a better way and ensure all parties are satisfied with the electoral reforms to reduce the chances of rigging.

Meanwhile, a delegation of political leaders from Balochistan called on Asif Zardari here. The group included Dr Aijaz Khan Kakar, Jan Ali Changezi, Jamal Nasir Agha, Nadir Khan Kakar and Khalid Aziz.

The delegation apprised Zardari of issues being faced by people of Balochistan with regard to Identity Cards and census.

They also apprised the former president of difficulties being faced by Hazara community and Pakhtun belt in Balochistan, said a PPP statement.

Speaking to politicians, Zardari said that PPP was aware of basic issues confronted by people of Balochistan. He expressed concerns over injustices meted out to people in the province.

He said that Balochistan package – initiated by the previous PPP government - was an effort to allay the problems of the people of province.

He assured that when in power the PPP will resolve these issues on priority basis. He said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor was envisioned keeping in mind the development and prosperity in Balochistan.