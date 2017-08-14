Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor wished Pakistan a Happy Independence Day. He is known for his controversial tweets related to Pakistan. Earlier he had accused Pakistanis of being abusive, hateful and tweeted a few provocating comments during the ICC Championship on Pakistan, due to which he was bashed by the followers.

On 70th Independence Day of Pakistan he wished his Pakistani fans peace, love and brotherhood:

Wishing all my friends from Pakistan a Happy "Youm -e- Azaadi" ka din. Happy Independence Day! Let Peace, brotherhood and Love prevail! pic.twitter.com/Fi3dAZxDIG — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 13, 2017



