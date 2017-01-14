BAHAWALNAGAR-Three persons including a girl and minor boy were burnt alive following a cylinder blast in a van here in the limits of Qaboola Police Friday evening.

According to Rescue 1122 and police, a family was heading for Bahawalnagar to attend a henna ceremony. As they reached Barkat Chowk near Qaboola, cylinder of the van exploded with a big bang and fire engulfed the van.

As a result, 30-year-old Yasmin, Quratul Ain,13 and Ramin, 2, sustained critical burns and died instantly. A Rescue 1122 team from Bahawalnagar rushed to the spot and extinguish the fire. The rescuers shifted the injured to nearby health facility. The injured were identified as: Sharif, Sughran Bibi and Naziran Bibi. The family belongs to 35/EB Arifwala and was travelling to attend a wedding in Bahawalnagar.