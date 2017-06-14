Family of courageous teenager Aitzaz Hasan - who sacrificed his life to stop a suicide bomber from attacking his school in Hangu - is anxiously awaiting response from official quarters regarding the death threats they have been receiving, allegedly from the Taliban.

On January 6, 2014, the 15-year old sacrificed himself to save hundreds of life, becoming a national hero. He was awarded the Sitara-e-Shujaat.

But his family's pleas for protection are going unheard as they cautiously go about their lives in their village of Ibrahimzai.

Mujataba, Aitzaz's older brother, said that on April 3 this year, the family received a threatening letter from the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, which said "Aitzaz Hasan is not a hero nor a martyr. If Aitzaz's brother Mujtaba does not stop meeting media and officials of government institutions, he will be responsible for any loss.”

Three days later, Mujtaba registered a complaint with the city police station, asking authorities to protect his family.

Hangu City SHO Farid Khan confirmed that Mujtaba had filed a complaint on April 6. However, the SHO added, they have not yet registered a case as the inquiry into the matter is underway.

Unsatisfied with law enforcers, Aitzaz's family wrote to Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa inspector-general of police requesting security for the family in the wake of the recent threat.

“Despite my plea to the relevant security institutions informing them of the threat, I have not yet received a reply from any of them,” Mujtaba said. “Right now my family only has one guard for protection, provided by the district administration. It is a request to the authorities to give us the required security. My family is going through trauma and need their support.”

He regretted that the provincial and federal governments are "disgracefully ignoring his family".

“The provincial government has not been in contact with my family. They are yet to keep their word of building two colleges and a sports stadium in Aitzaz's name. The federal government has not contacted us at all."

He added that no one bothered to find out how they were living their lives.

He said his family demands that January 6 be observed as ‘Aitzaz Day’ all over Pakistan so the teenager's sacrifice should never be forgotten.

“He is a young martyr who gave his life for Pakistan. Please don’t ignore us so cruelly," he said, addressing the relevant officials.