MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government on Wednesday launched 4G service of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) to provide fastest telecommunication to people.

Prime Minister AJK Raja Farooq Haider Khan formally launched the service at a function in Muzaffarabad.

Speaking on the occasion, he stressed the need for spreading internet services in educational institution across Azad Kashmir.

Raja Farooq Haider said, “Overseas Kashmiris depend on internet for coordination with their families.” He hoped that 4G service will bring a revolution in telecom sector in the state.

On the occasion, the salient features of 4G service were also briefed.