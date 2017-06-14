ABBOTTABAD: A moderate earthquake jolted three district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province on Wednesday, though no loss was reported.

According to geological wing of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), tremors measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale were felt in Abbottabad, Mansehra and Kohistan districts of KP.

People of the areas where the quake was felt rushed out their homes in panic. However, no causality or loss of property was reported.

The epicentre of earthquake was stated to be near Swat, ten kilometers inside earth crust.