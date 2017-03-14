Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has proclaimed immediate provision of one million dollar humanitarian assistance for the distressed people of Yemen.

He made the announcement during a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Yemen Abdul Malik Abduljalil Al-Mekhlafi in Islamabad today.

The Prime Minister said that Pakistan and Yemen have traditionally enjoyed special relations, which are based on trust, friendship and cooperation.

He expressed gratitude for Yemen’s assistance and support in successful evacuation of thousands of Pakistani nationals from Yemen in March 2015.

The visiting dignitary thanked the Prime Minister for Pakistan’s support to Yemen.