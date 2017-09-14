A candidate for the seat of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Lahore’s NA-120 constituency has come up with a unique campaign strategy, collecting blood samples of voters and promising medical treatment in future.

Faisal Mir, a candidate of the opposition Pakistan People’s Party, had a team of paramedics collect blood samples of voters in NA-120, the electoral stronghold of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Mir in return has ensured medical treatment to any resident of the constituency in case of any pathogen found in their blood. He also claims to have collected hundreds of blood samples.

"My target is to collect 1,000 blood samples," he said.