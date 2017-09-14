SIALKOT-ASI Sarwar Ali and two constables were arrested as the video of police torture on a woman went viral on social media as a case was also registered against the female victim instead of the policemen who allegedly tortured her the other day.

The video shows the policemen beating up Ruqaiya Bibi , slapping her and dragging her publically. The video went viral on social media and was also aired on different news channels.

Taking serious notice of this nasty episode, Sialkot District Police Officer (DPO) Abid Khan sent the accused ASI Sarwar Ali and two police constables Muhammad Luqman and Muhammad Shehbaz behind bars for beating the woman on the premises of New Judicial Complex Daska last Monday. The DPO has also ordered a strict departmental probe against these policemen.

Meanwhile, Civil Judge Muhammad Waqas Hashmi granted bail to police the torture victim and ordered her release on bail in the case.

The Daska City police produced accused Ruqaiya Bibi before the court amid tight security and police sought physical remand of the accused. On the occasion, the court granted bail to her.

On Tuesday, the police had arrested Ruqaiya Bibi after registering a case against her for beating the police assistant sub inspector in the premises of new judicial complex Daska.

The Daska City police registered a case (No. 777/2017) under sections 186, 353, 337-A(i) and 337-F(i) PPC on the report of Assistant Sub Inspector Sarwar Ali deputed. The FIR revealed that the accused woman attacked the ASI. He added in the FIR that the accused woman also tried to snatch Saania Akhtar, her daughter-in-law, from police custody, as the police did not allow both the women to meet each other.

The FIR narrated that the accused woman was guilty as she beat the ASI badly, thrashed him there tearing his official uniform during this ambush in the premises of new judicial complex in Daska.

SCCI CONCERNS: The Sialkot exporters have expressed grave concern over the inordinate delay in the clearance of sales tax refunds.

Talking to the newsmen, exporters Abid Hussain, Arif Mehmood Sheikh, Umer Nawaz , Ejaz Hashmi, Rehan Ahmed , Bashir Mehmood, Ghulam Hussain and Muhammad Aslam said that the Sialkot exporters were much perturbed as their duty drawback, sales tax, income tax refund claims amounting to Rs4.5 billion had been lying pending for the last several years. They said that the inordinate delay in the payment of these refund claims was causing financial crisis for the Sialkot exporters, besides, creating hurdles in the smooth flow of cash in the Sialkot’s export industries.

They said that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) should also encourage and patronise the Sialkot exporters at every level enabling them to struggle hard with full devotion, dedication, enthusiasm and complete peace of mind for enhancing the national exports.

They asked the government to also give some financial relief to Sialkot exporters in shape of releasing their all the prolonged pending cases of duty drawback and refunds claims.

THEFT: Some unknown thieves broke in the PTCL telephone exchange at Bhopalwala, Sambrial tehsil and decamped with 12 batteries. Sambrial police are investigating with no clue or arrest.