The post-mortem report of Mashal Khan, student of Abdul Wali Khan University has been received by police and according to the report, gunshot led to the death of the student.

Investigation sources said that Mashal Khan received two bullets and later, he was subjected to severe torture.

On April 13, a mob beat Mashal Khan to death at his university campus on Thursday after he was accused of sharing blasphemous content on social media, university and police officials said.

A group of about 10 students shouted "Allahu Akbar" during the attack on fellow student Mashal Khan, who was stripped naked and beaten with planks until his skull caved in as other students looked on, video obtained showed.

Mashal’s grieving father spoke with private TV channel and said his deceased son had always respected religion and was focused primarily on his education.

"Mashal used to talk about the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) with family members at home. His prime focus was on education," the father, a local poet, said.

Funeral prayers for Mashal were offered early Friday in Kalu Khan, Swabi District, where he was laid to rest.