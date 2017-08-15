MIRPUR (AJK)-The people Jammu and Kashmir, residing on both sides of the line of control and rest of the world, will observe Indian Independence Day on Tuesday (today) as black day to condemn the Indian occupation of Kashmir and denying Kashmiris their birth right to self-determination. The Kashmiris will apprise of the world of the continued atrocities unleashed against the people in occupied Jammu & Kashmir, fighting for liberation of the state from the Indian yoke.

The black day aims at expressing extreme indignation and hatred against the Indian imperialism for forcibly keeping bulk part of the State in her unlawful and forcible occupation since last 70 years, the organisers said.

“Anti-India rallies followed by protests in all small and major cities and towns at both sides of the LoC, will be the hallmark of the day”, Chairman National Events Organising Committee Mirpur District Raja Farooq Akram told this Correspondent here on Monday.

“Participants of the protest rallies will wear black armbands as a sign of hatred against India, according to the organizers of the special black day programs.

Black flags will be hoisted atop the buildings by Kashmiri people at both sides of the LoC”, the NEOC chief informed.

Anti-India rallies will be staged and processions will be brought out in all small and major cities including AJK’s capital city of Muzafferabad and all other nine districts.

In Mirpur, major protest rally to observe the Black Day will be held at the District Courts premises at 10am under the auspices of the National Events Organising Committee with the coordination of various public representative organizations representing the people of all walks of life.