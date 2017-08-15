Six FC men martyred in Harnai blast

QUETTA - At least six Frontier Corps personnel were martyred and two others wounded when unidentified miscreants attacked a vehicle of security forces with a remote-controlled bomb in Harnai district of Balochistan on Monday.

An official of Harnai district administration confirmed the attack, adding a heavy security contingent rushed to Khost where the vehicle of the Frontier Corps was targeted with a remote-controlled bomb.

The Harnai strike was the third terror attack on security forces in Balochistan during the last three days. Earlier, Islamic State terrorists targeted a military truck in Quetta on Pishin Stop, martyring eight security men and seven civilians besides injuring 46 others.

The security sources said the planted explosive device detonated when a Frontier Corps vehicle was conducting a routine patrol on Khost Road. No immediate responsibility was claimed by anyone.

The martyred security men were Yousaf Imran, Shahabuddin, Fayyaz, Umar, Naeem and Fazl Rehman while names of the injured are Subedar Hidayatullah and driver Saadullah. The security vehicle was completely destroyed in the blast.

Harnai is located at a distance of 170km from Quetta in the north-east of Balochistan where the terrorists targeted the security forces when the whole nation was celebrating the Independence Day.

In another incident, unidentified miscreants on motorcycles ambushed security personnel in Panjgur and injured Inayatullah and Ikramullah who were shifted to civil hospital.

Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri expressed heartfelt grief over the martyrdom of security men in the remote-controlled bomb attack.

