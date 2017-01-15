ISLAMABAD - The National Commission on Status of Women (NCSW) on Saturday recommended to the government to increase women’s quota of reserved seats in the parliament and also consider modalities for their direct election.

The NCSW’s Law and Policy Committee (L&PC), which met here under the chairmanship of NCSW Chairperson Khawar Mumtaz discussed the interim report of Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms, and Sindh Forced Conversion Law.

It noted that since women’s full participation in the political process was essential for the country’s development, so the provision of reserved seats for them was an interim measure till the time when they could directly take part in the electoral process.

The NCSW suggested that at least 10 per cent turnout of women voters in polling stations and constituency should be must to declare an election valid.

The representation of one woman candidate in each National Assembly constituency across the country should be mandatory, it added.

The NCSW also recommended that it should be made compulsory for all the political parties to give at least 10 per cent general seats tickets to women and ensure their (women’s) 33 per cent representation in their (parties) all decision-making bodies.

It further recommended that election results management system should be made on the basis of gender segregation, including that of rejected ballot papers.

The NCSW’s committee appreciated the Sindh Criminal Law (Protection of Minorities) Act 2015 that makes provisions for protection of persons against forced conversion.