KARACHI: Family of Dr Aafia Siddiqui, who has been languishing in a US prison, has said that since last two years they have not talked to her on telephone because this facility is presumably withdrawn from her.

In a press release issued here on Saturday, Aafia Movement Pakistan leader and noted neurophysician of the country, Dr Fowzia Siddiqui, said, “The family is extremely concerned about the health and wellbeing of Aafia, as they have no telephonic communication with her since last two years.”

“The family does not know how she is passing her days in detention in the American jail. Even on the occasion of the Eid, the family remained deprived of telephonic talk to Aafia,” she mourned.

“The government officials in Pakistani embassy in the US have failed to take steps regarding resumption of telephonic communication of Aafia with her family. They have also failed to take serious steps to seek her release,” she said.

“It is necessary that the government officials should discharge their duties honestly so that the confidence of people is resorted on them,” she urged.

“Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, in April 1948, while addressing the government officers in Peshawar told them that they should never be influenced by any political pressure, by any political party or any individual politician. If you want to raise the prestige and greatness of Pakistan you must not fall victim to any pressure but do your duty as servants of the people and the state, fearlessly and honestly,” she added.

Dr Fowzia regretted that, “The Pakistani officers instead of following the guidance given by Quaid-e-Azam have become slaves of corrupt ruling politicians. She said protection of citizens should be the top most responsibility of the government officers.”

“Dr Aafia Siddiqui was kidnapped along with her three minor children in broad daylight from a street of Karachi and they were sold and trafficked to a foreign country for the US dollars. The constitution of Pakistan was fully violated in the kidnapping and trafficking of Aafia and her children but no action so far has been taken against the culprits,” she said.

Dr Fowzia demanded appointments and postings of government officers on merit, so that they could discharge their duties honesty for the wellbeing of citizens of Pakistan.

“The nation needs honest and committed rulers. The rulers have been deceiving the masses on the issue of Aafia release since 2003. Betrayal to the cause of the daughter of the nation cannot give respect and honor to the rulers,” she said.

“Not only the Pakistani nation but the peace loving people of the whole world have been demanding the release and repatriation of Dr Aafia Siddiqui,” she reminded.