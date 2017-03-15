Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Wednesday speaking at a briefing about development projects in Gwadar directed to complete all development projects in Gwadar at the earliest.

He said that the government will allocate an ample amount in the upcoming budget for construction and expansion of dams in Gwadar and its adjoining areas to overcome water shortage.

Director General (DG) Gwadar Development Authority Dr Sajjad Baloch briefed the premier about Gwadar master plan, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), 300 MWs coal power plant and other developmental activities in the area.

Earlier, Nawaz Sharif travelled on the newly built 136 km long Pasni-Gwadar road to personally inspect the quality and development work. This section of the road is part of the Makran Coastal Highway project.