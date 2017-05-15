BEIJING: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has congratulated the Chinese president for visionary initiative of “One Belt –One Road” (OBOR) and commended the efforts of the government and people of China for making this forum a historic global event of the region and the world at large.

In a statement issued here on Monday after the adoption of the joint communique, the prime minister said, “The presence of such a large number of heads of state and government and distinguished world leaders at the forum is testimony to your great leadership and acknowledgment of the growing stature of China on the international map.”

PM Nawaz said, “As an old friend, it is a matter of immense pleasure for him, government and the people of Pakistan to witness the success of this event as well as the transformational potential of OBOR for the peace, progress and prosperity of the people of the world.”

He said their support for this seminal initiative is rooted in the postulates that they have laid down today in the joint declaration. In resolving to uphold the spirit of peace, cooperation, openness, transparency, inclusiveness, equality, mutual learning, mutual benefit, and mutual respect, within the framework and principles of the United Nations Charter and international laws, this initiative provides an excellent model for “win-win” cooperation at the global level.

PM Nawaz said that Pakistan is already reaping the early benefits of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor within the initiative of OBOR for interconnected development. CPEC has not only addressed some of the critical needs of Pakistan’s economy, but has also started creating supply and logistic chains as well as manufacturing networks, which is having a transformational impact on the lives of our people.

He said that connectivity is not just about connected countries and businesses, it is mainly about connected peoples and nations. “As we connect Xinjiang with Gawadar and Karachi, we are not only connecting two nations, but on a much broader scale, two regions, which in turn will provide links to the Middle East and Africa on one side and Europe and the rest of the world on the other,” he emphasized.