The arrested female militant from Lahore has been identified as missing medical student, Noreen Laghari, from Hyderabad, reported Waqt News.

Noreen Laghari, student of Liaquat University of Medical Science (LUMS), Jamshoro, went missing mysteriously on February 10, 2017.

After investigation police and security agencies claimed that she had joined Islamic State of Syria and Iraq (ISIS) also known as Daesh.

The girl was seen in a CCTV footage leaving for Lahore alone. She later contacted her family through social media telling them she had reached the 'Land of Khilafat'.

According to police sources, Noreen and other arrested militants were arrested from Punjab Society of Lahore during a CTD and security agencies operation yesterday.

During the operation one of the militants was killed and four security personnel were injured.

This militant group had planned to target churches and Christian gatherings on Easter.