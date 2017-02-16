At least 30 people were killed and more than 100 others injured when a suicide bomber blew himself up within the premises of a shrine in Sehwan Sharif, reported Waqt News Thursday.

The shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, a place where hundreds gather daily to pay homage to the patron saint of Sindh, was rocked by a suicide blast, said provincial police chief AD Khawaja.

A spokesperson for the police said the suicide bomber entered through the Golden Gate. “Much damage has been caused because so many people were present when the blast took place,” the spokesperson added.

Rescue officials said injured were being transported to nearby hospitals. A large contingent of police and army had cordoned off the area and an investigation was underway.

This is a developing story.