ISLAMABAD - Commander US Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) Vice Admiral Kevin M Donegan on Wednesday lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Navy personnel and active role being played by Pakistan Navy for maritime security and stability in the region. Admiral Donegan stated this during a meeting with Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral M Zakaullah here in his office.

The US admiral said that the near permanent presence of Pakistan Navy units in the Area of Responsibility (AOR) has greatly helped in shaping a secure environment for freedom of navigation in the region.

Matters of mutual interest including bilateral naval collaboration and security environment in Indian Ocean Region came under discussion during the meeting.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral M Zakaullah thanked the visiting dignitary for participation by US Navy in Exercise AMAN-17.

Commander US NAVCENT highly appreciated the conduct of Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN-17 in Karachi in which 37 nations participated with ships, aircraft, helicopters, special operations forces, explosive ordnance teams/Marine teams and Observers.