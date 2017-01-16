ISLAMABAD : Thailand Government will provide assistance for restoration and maintenance of Ghandhara Archeological Sites in Taxila and Swat.

This was stated by Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Ch. Abdul Ghafoor Khan, after his meeting with Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand Suchart Liengsaengthong.

“After restoration of law and order situation in Pakistan, the Thai tourist flow is once again showing a remarkable increase over the previous two years,” he said.

He said that the significance of Buddhist civilization remains in Pakistan for Thai people can boost up tourist flow to Pakistan as a result of proper publicity. He added that “I am surprised to realize that above 33 million tourists visit Thailand every year and we are ready to learn from their experience by adopting the strategies of Thailand tourism industry.”

Ch. Abdul Ghafoor said Pakistan is the custodian of Gandhara Buddhist Civilizations and there are numerous holy places in Pakistan of the great value for Thai Buddhist people.

Managing Director PTDC urged that it would be highly appreciated to arrange a visit to Thailand to have experience of Tourism industry in Thailand.

He also inform the Ambassador that during his visit to Thailand he would like to meet with the Chairman of Tourism Authority and chief of the tourist Police of Thailand and also meet with the tour operators and travel agents.

The Ambassador assured the Managing Director PTDC for his support for promotion of tourism in Pakistan especially in religious tourism.

Ch. Abdul Ghafoor informed Thai Ambassador that Publicity material on Ghandhara will be published in Thai language soon. We will also provide links to Thailand Embassy in Pakistan and Embassy of Pakistan in Thailand on our website.



“PTDC will invites travel writers to project Ghandhara Heritage and highlight tourist attractions of Pakistan to enhance the soft image of Pakistan in Thailand,” he said.

The Managing Director said bilateral cooperation in the field of tourism as per vision of the Prime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan regarding promotion of tourism in the country is essential.

PTDC intends to sign MoU with Thai Air for promotion of tourism in Pakistan. The Ambassador of Thailand appreciated the idea given by the MD PTDC for promotion of tourism on the following points:

The Ambassador of Thailand told the MD PTDC that the Thailand embassy will invite four chief monks as guests. PTDC will extend the local hospitality in Pakistan.

The Ambassador showed keen interest in organizing a Buddha Heritage exhibition in Thailand to attract the Buddhist tourists to visit Pakistan to see their religious sites at Taxila, Thakt Bhai and Swat.

The MD PTDC said the Buddhists conference will be arranged to invite the Buddhist Scholars and tour operators to attend the conference.