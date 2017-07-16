RAWALPINDI/Kalam - Ten people including five children drowned in different incidents on Saturday.

Two children drowned in the Soan River near Adiala Village. According to details, a 10-year-old Muhammad Saif and 12-year-old Muhammad Hamza were swimming in the Soan River when they disappeared in water. Later, the locals fished out their dead bodies from the river. The Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies to DHQ Hospital for autopsy.

SHO Police Station Saddar Bairooni Malik Rafaqat, when contacted, said that he has no information about the incident.

In another incident, four children were washed away in Swat River when a dolly lift broke down and fell into the river near Kalam.

According to reports, the children were returning from a community school to their home. Due to poor condition of the dolly lift, it broke down and the students fell into River Swat.

Local people on self-help basis rescued a boy alive and recover two dead bodies. The search for the fourth child was continuing.

Meanwhile, at least five persons drowned as their car plunged into Kunhar River in Balakot.

Six youngsters, hailing from Narowal were coming to Kaghan Valley, when the car went out of driver’s control and fell into Kunhar River, leaving five persons dead.

However, one youngster miraculously came alive out of the river.

The police and rescue teams have started a search operation to find the bodies.

The injured was rushed to a local hospital for medical treatment. The deceased were identified as Anees, Arsalan, Nadeem, Hasnain and Shafiq. However, Mohammad Ahmed was getting treatment in a local hospital.

ISRAR AHMED/Agencies