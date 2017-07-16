PERVAIZ AWAN - At least two persons were killed, while 11 others were injured as an armed clash broke out between two groups over water distribution issue here on Saturday.

Following the dispute, the local police reached the spot and control the situation and shifted the bodies and injured to the hospital where two of the injured persons are stated to be in critical conditions.

According to the details, Liaquat s/o Sheraz, a resident of Pakki Ban village, Ghazi was installing a water motor in a well near his house when his relatives, Haji Gulab and Arshad reached there. The asked Liaquat to not install the motor as it can create hurdles for others for the supply of water.

Both the parties exchanged hard words for each other when during their arguments people from Liaquat side put out Kalashnikovs and rifles and opened fire at the Haji Gulab group.

Meanwhile, many other people from the both sides, including women, also reached there and started a battle between the both groups with axe, sticks, Kalashnikovs, and rifles, resultantly Haji Gulab and Arshad died on the spot whereas 11 other persons, including five women, received serious injuries.

The injured men and women were rushed to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Ghazi from where few of them were referred to the Ayub Medical Complex Hospital Abbottabad for further treatment. However, conditions of two injured persons are stated to be critical. The injured persons include Fazilat Bibi, Shad Bibi, Tehrin, Rasham Jan, Sheraz Khan, Akhtar Nawaz, Bilal Sheraz, Mujahid Azam, Liaquat, and Sherdad.

The Ghazi police have registered a case and investigation is under way.

Earlier, the dead bodies were shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Ghazi for medico legal formalities. However, the bodies were handed over to the families after conducting the post-mortem.

Tarbela Ghazi