KARACHI: The FIA arrested two suspects today from Karachi airport who were allegedly smuggling over Rs100m in foreign currency.

The two suspects identified as Irfan Ahmed and Zeeshan Haider were arrested during an operation carried out by the FIA’s Anti-Corruption cell, at Karachi airport.

According to the FIA, Irfan is an employee of a company which deals with foreign currency exchange and Zeeshan works for a private airline.

Irfan was helped by Zeeshan to smuggle currency to Dubai, said the FIA.

The currency was seized from the suspects and a case has also been registered.