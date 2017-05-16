Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has initiated probe at the behest of interior ministry over vilification drive against army whereas the security watchdog is also amassing details of bloggers posting anti-Army content on social media.

According to details, FIA officials are closely monitoring all websites filled with content against security agencies and has traced at least 12 such websites. Similarly, it has also been unearthed that some people with affiliations to different political parties are using social media as a platforms to spread anti-army content and arrests in this regard are being anticipated soon.

The initial Cyber Crime draft bill, which was tabled in National Assembly in 2016, contained a section which made social media campaigns against law enforcement agencies a punishable offence but later it was chopped off from the final draft. Against this backdrop, a legislation vacuum is present which bars officials from taking action against those involved in such campaigns.

It is pertinent here to mention that Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has ordered strict action against all those carrying out vilification social media campaign against the judiciary and the Army.