GUJRANWALA-The infamous knife-attacker of Karachi has reportedly been nabbed from Mandi Bahauddin, Punjab, in a joint police operation.

Senior police officials said they are around 70 percent sure that Waseem is the Karachi knife attacker but will be sure once further interrogation takes place.

The suspect will now be brought to Karachi where further investigation will take place, they added.

He was nabbed in a joint operation by the Sindh and local police.

On Friday, the alleged accomplice of the knife-attacker, Mohammad Shahzad, was remanded into police custody.

Shahzad was arrested on Thursday and a knife was recovered from his possession.

The police said they need the suspect's custody for further interrogation to trace the main suspect.

Since September 25, at least 15 attacks by a knife attacker, riding a motorcycle, have occurred in Karachi's eastern district.

The suspect, evading arrest, posed a challenge to the authorities and caused scare among the public after repeated attacks by a sharp object.