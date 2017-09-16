LAHORE - On the last day of election campaign in NA-120 which came to an end on Friday midnight, political parties made last ditch efforts to woo the voters in the constituency.

Besides their routine activities in the constituency, the candidates and their campaign incharge also held meetings with party organisations to finalise polling-day arrangements which include the appointment of polling agents and transportation of voters from homes to the polling stations.

On the last day of election campaign, Maryam Nawaz Sharif had enhanced momentum of the drive to woo the voters in favour of her mother Begum Kalsoom Nawaz Sharif in the NA-120 Lahore by-polls.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif held party meeting and reviewed the campaign arrangements in the morning then addressed the women workers of the party at a convention in Karim Park of the NA-120 constituency.

Afterwards Maryam Nawaz led a big rally of the party workers in the constituency which moving through various parts ended about the midnight before campaign time was over.

PTI candidate, Dr Yasmin Rashid ended her election campaign last night by addressing a rally at Nehru Park, Sant Nagar. Aleem Khan and Ejaz Ch, the two campaign incharge for NA-120, held meetings with party organisations at the gross root levels to finalise arrangements for the polling day.

They also chaired meetings of polling agents for various polling stations.

PPP’s Faisal Mir met members of the Hindu community yesterday to enlist their support.

He also visited Shamnagar, Sanda Road, Pando Street and National Town in a door- to-door campaign during the night. Faisal Mir alleged that PTI goons attacked his central office at Krishan Nagar last night by pelting broken pieces of bottles causing injuries to many party activists.

Also, Election Commission has asked the political parties and the candidates to follow the provisions of law and exercise self-restraint to ensure an orderly and smooth polling on Sunday (tomorrow).

Under the ECP rules, a person who contravenes these provisions of law will be punishable with rigorous imprisonment for a term, which may extend to six month with fine, which may extend to Rs 1,000 or with both.

The Commission has also drawn the attention of contesting candidates for by-election to the provision of Section 84 of the Representation of the People Act, 1976, which provides that no person will convene, hold or attend any public meeting after the mid-night falling between Friday and Saturday.

The ECP has also warned that no person will promote or join any procession within the area of the constituency during a period of 48 hours ending to midnight following the conclusion of the poll for an election in that constituency.