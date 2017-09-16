LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, said on Friday people would express their immense love for Nawaz Sharif by casting votes for PML-N’s candidate on September 17.

Addressing a largely attended women’s workers at Karim Park as a part of an election campaign for her mother Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, she said love of people was an asset for her and her father.

She claimed that the lion would roar in NA-120 on September 17. She urged women not to remain in houses on election day and vote for Begum Kulsoom Nawaz on September 17. She said a leader who enjoyed support of the women could never be defeated. She said defeat of political opponents was evident as the masses had rejected negative politics.

“My father was disqualified for not taking a salary from his sons’ company,” she said. Maryam has been on the campaign trail for her mother Kulsoom Nawaz who is in London for her cancer treatment.

The NA-120 seat fell vacant after former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by the Supreme Court of Pakistan over the Panamagate scandal.

Political activities in National Assembly constituency NA-120 are in full swing as polling day is approaching fast. PTI’s candidate Dr Yasmin Rashid and PPP’s Faisal Meer, along with their party leaders, workers and supporters, are running their campaigns.

Although over two dozen candidates are in the running, it is believed that the main contest is between PTI’s Dr Yasmin Rashid and PML-N’s Kulsoom Nawaz. Speaking to The Express Tribune, Kamran Mughal, a resident of Abdali Road, said most people in his area supported and voted for PML-N only because of its performance. “Despite the strong criticism, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has changed the face of the city,” he said.