PESHAWAR - As many as two persons were killed and three others injured when an under construction small bridge situated on the main road in Cheer Korai area of Tehsil Salarzai Bajaur Agency caved in suddenly on Sunday, political administration confirmed.

According to APP correspondent in Bajaur Agency, the labourers were busing in construction work on an under-construction bridge when it suddenly caved in, killing two labourers and injuring three others. Soon after the incident the local people rushed to site and rescued the injured persons from debris. On way to the hospital Ismail and Gul Saeed succumbed to their injuries.

A doctor on duty at the agency headquarters hospital said all the three injured including Shehzad, Nawab Khan and Ghazi Khan were in critical condition.