ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned the ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz in Azizia Steel Mills case, directing them to appear before its investigation team in Lahore tomorrow, The Nation has learnt reliably.

NAB has also written a letter to Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to provide all details of the seven companies of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

Sources in NAB confirmed that the NAB Rawalpindi issued the notices to members of Sharif family; however, an investigation team of NAB Rawalpindi will go to Lahore to record their statements in this case. They said the Supreme Court has ordered the national anti-corruption watchdog to file four references within six weeks and almost three weeks have been spent.

They said it is the routine process of NAB investigation to record the statements of the accused in corruption cases before filing any corruption reference. They said Azizia Steel Mills case was given to the NAB Rawalpindi last week.

The sources claimed that the summons of Captain (R) Safdar and his wife Maryam Nawaz Sharif will be issued in other corruption cases by the end of this week.

According to the documents available with The Nation, NAB Lahore had written a letter to SECP on August 15 and asked, “in compliance of the order of Supreme Court of Pakistan on 28-07-2017, NAB Lahore is going to prepare and file a reference against the accused person on allegations of accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income”.

In the letter, NAB asked the SECP to provide the details of seven companies including Hajveri Holdings (Pvt) Limited, CNG Pakistan Limited, Spencer Distribution Limited, HDS Securities, Gulf Insurance Company (Pvt) Limited, Spencer Pharmacy (Pvt) Limited and Hajveri Modarba Management Company (Pvt) Limited.

It also asked the SECP to carry out general search of these companies being direct by the individuals including Muhammad Ishaq Dar, son of Chanan Din Dar, Tabassum Ishaq Dar, wife of Ishaq Dar, Ali Mustafa Dar, son of Ishaq Dar, Asma Ali Dar, wife of Ali Mustafa Dar, and Mujtaba Husnain Dar, son of Ishaq Dar.”

NAB said also requested the SECP to depute a deputy director level officer to attend the combined investigation at Complex, Thokar Niaz Baig, Multan Road Lahore on August 22.

The Nation contacted NAB officials to get official version of the bureau through telephone and text messages but they did not respond till the filing of the story.

