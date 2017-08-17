RAWALPINDI - Security forces have arrested seven terrorists and 20 Afghan suspects during various operations conducted over the last 72 hours in Punjab, ISPR said on Wednesday.

According to the details, Pakistan Rangers Punjab have apprehended seven ‘terrorists’ and 20 ‘Afghan suspects’ in intelligence-based operations carried out in Attock, DG Khan and Lahore over the past three days, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). A large quantity of explosives, automatic weapons and ammunition was recovered in the operations, which were carried out alongside police and intelligence agencies, the ISPR said. The ‘terrorists’ that have been taken into custody are affiliated with the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, the ISPR claimed.

According to the ISPR, the explosives and weapons recovered in the raids were likely to be used for terrorist activities in major cities of Punjab.

The statement adds the search operations had been carried out jointly by Punjab Rangers, police and intelligence agencies in Attock, DG Khan and Lahore.

