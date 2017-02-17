Pakistani diplomatic officials on Wednesday summoned the Afghan deputy head of mission to the Foreign Office to intimate their concerns over unceasing series of attacks by terrorist outfit Jamaat-ul-Ahrar from its sanctuaries inside Afghanistan.

According to a Foreign Office press statement, the Afghan Deputy Head of Mission Syed Abdul Nasir Yousafi was summoned to the Foreign Office on Tuesday by the Additional Secretary.

"[The] attention of the Deputy Head of Mission (DHM) was also drawn to earlier actionable intelligence shared by our authorities with the Afghan side. Afghanistan was urged to take urgent measures to eliminate the terrorists and their sanctuaries, financiers, and handlers operating from its territory," said the press release.

Pakistan, today, summoned officials of the Afghan embassy to the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi to register protest against the use of Afghan soil by terrorists to carry out attacks in Pakistan.

The Afghan officials were handed over a list of 76 "most wanted" terrorists by the Pakistan Army, DG Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said in a Tweet. He further stated that Afghanistan was asked to either take "immediate action" against the named terrorists or hand them over to Pakistan.

The Foreign Office said an aide-memoire (informal diplomatic message) containing details of the terrorist attacks and supporting information was also shared with the Afghan deputy head of mission.

Afg Embassy officials called in GHQ. Given list of 76 Ts hiding in Afg. Asked to take immediate action / be handed over to Pakistan. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 17, 2017







