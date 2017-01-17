ISLAMABAD: The Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Reform which met Tuesday under the Chairmanship of Mr. Abdul Majeed Khan Khanan Khail, MNA was informed that there are 12 energy projects under the CPEC which are expected to add 5000 MW of CPEC energy into operation by 2017-18.

The Secretary, M/o Planning, Development and Reform comprehensively briefed the Committee over the updated status of CPEC projects post 6th Joint Committee on CPEC (JCC) meeting held on 29th December, 2016 at Beijing co-chaired by professor Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for PD & R and Mr. Wang Xiaota, Vice Chairman National Development Reform Commission (NDRC).

He informed that this meeting was unique as all Chief Ministers of Provinces attended the meeting and presented new project proposals and preferred sites for special economic zones.

The Committee directed the Secretary M/o PD &R to submit project wise details along with breakup in the next meeting. The Committee also recommended that all concern departments would be invited in the next meeting to brief the Committee over the said energy projects under CPEC in detail.

The Secretary also briefed the Committee over the Transport Infrastructure, Rail Based Mass Transit System, Railways, new Provincial Projects and new Gwadar Projects in detail. Rail Based Mass Transit System includes the Karachi Circular Railway, Greater Peshawar region Mass Transit Quetta Mass Transit and Orange Line- Lahore, however he informed that the Orange Line Lahore is not part of the CPEC, it is the Punjab Government Project.

MNAs, Syed Muhammad Athar Hussain Shah Gillani, Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Dr. Asma Mamdot, Ms. Shaheen Shafiq, Mrs. Shamas-un-Nisa, Dr. Nafisa Shah, Mr. Ehsan-ur-Rehman Mazari, Mr. Qaiser Jamal, Sheikh Salahuddin, Ms. Asiya Nasir, Mr Sher Akber Khan and Mr. Iftikhar-ud-Din attend the meeting, besides officials of M/o Planning, Development and & Reform and M/o Water & Power.