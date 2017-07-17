A delegation of Chinese entrepreneurs led by Lee of Ministry of Commerce, China visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Monday and showed interest to make investment in Pakistan’s agriculture sector to produce silk worms, mulberries and many other agro products.

Speaking at the occasion, Lee said that Chinese entrepreneurs were looking for suitable land to set up an agriculture farm in the first phase and in the second phase they would set up a factory in Pakistan to produce silk.

He said their investment was likely to create 30,000 new jobs in Pakistan. He was of the opinion that the establishment of silk factory in Pakistan would make it self-sufficient in silk production and it will not have to import silk from China.

The Chinese delegation discussed many possibilities of investment in local agriculture sector as they considered Pakistan a potential country for business and investment in this sector.

Speaking at the occasion, ICCI President Khalid Iqbal Malik said that Pakistan was an agricultural country and it offered huge investment opportunities to foreign investors in various sectors of agriculture including crops, seeds and tree farming, livestock, dairy farming, milk processing.

He stressed that Chinese investors should bring in latest machinery and technology in agriculture sector that would help in improving Pakistan’s agricultural productivity and enhance its per acre yield.

He said by investing in Pakistan, Chinese investors could export agricultural products to Middle East, Central Asia, Europe, Afghanistan and many other countries.

He said Potohar region and District Chakwal were suitable for production of many agro products including silk worms, olive oil, mulberries, grapes and others. He assured that Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry would fully cooperate with Chinese investors in identifying land for agriculture investment in this region.