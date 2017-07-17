A four day anti-polio vaccination drive began in Sindh and Balochistan on Monday.

In Balochistan, the drive is being conducted in eight districts of Jaffarabad, Naseerabad, Zhob, Loralai, Barkhan, Qila Saifullah, Musa Khel and Sherani.

During the campaign, more than 6, 00, 000 children below the age of five will be administered polio drops. As many as 800 teams have been constituted for the purpose.

Meanwhile, during the campaign in Karachi, over 1.8 million children under five years of age in 161 Union Councils will be administered vaccine drops.