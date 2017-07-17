RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan and Indian Director General Military Operations (DGMO) made hotline contact a day after four Pakistani soldiers drowned in unprovoked Indian firing along the Line of Control today according to a source.

The Pakistani DGMO vehemently protested the attack on the Pakistan Army vehicle and later death of four soldiers, sources continued. They stated the DGMO as saying that the Pakistan Army has the right to respond to Indian aggression.

The Pakistani DGMO requested the Indian counterpart to withhold their country from violating the ceasefire agreement along the LoC.

The Indian troops targeted a Pakistan Army vehicle moving along the Neelam River in Athmuqam area of Azad Kashmir on Sunday.

The Inter Services Public Relations stated, the vehicle fell in the river. Resultant of four Pakistani soldiers on board in the vehicle drowned.