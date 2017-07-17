At least two Frontier Corps (FC) personnel, including a major, killed in blast at Hayattabad area of Peshawar today.

Ten others including two women were injured in the blast.

According to media reports, the vehicle of Frontier Corps was targeted near Bagh-e-Naran.

The security officials told media that major was targeted when he was on his way to duty.

Major Jamal and his guard were killed in the blast, security officials added.

The suicide bomber was on a bike wearing a suicide jacket and had explosives in his motorbike too, security officials said.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa (KP) Governor Zafar Iqbal Jhagra and Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar have condemned the attack.

Police has reached the site as area is being cordoned off and a search operation is underway.

The suicide and terrorist attacks has fallen down due to military operations including Operation Zarb-e-Azb and Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad across the country.

According to reports, there is 70 percent decline in the terrorist attacks in Pakistan.