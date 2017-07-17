PML-N is contemplating, asking Interpol to bring former president Pervez Musharraf home.

Sources closely acquainted with the party reveal, that the party has received a lot of backlash since Panama gate joint investigation team (JIT) revealed the damaging information. A group within PML-N believes that this upheaval can be tackled by bringing back the former president and then bringing him back and then taking him to court.

Another, 'less tyrannical' faction of the party, is adamant against any risky move that could only result in further decline in relations with the establishment.