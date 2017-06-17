SADIQABAD-Kashmiris are rendering unprecedented sacrifices for freedom of their motherland which will lead the movement to its logical end that is nothing less than the valley’s accession to Pakistan.

Kashmir’s freedom movement leader Syed Salahuddin stated while addressing a ceremony held by Al-Khidmat Foundation here the other day.

He said that India is using mean tactics to control the ongoing popular uprising in the valley which, he added, will not work anymore. He alleged freedom leaders including Masarat Alam and Asiya Andrabi and hundreds of workers have either been arrested or put under house arrests where they have been deprived of basic necessities of life. “Solution to Kashmir issue is necessary to bring about long lasting peace to the region,” he pointed out. He also highlighted importance of adherence to Islamic teachings to become successful in this life and hereafter. He also underlined unity among Muslim Ummah to regain the lost dignity. Al-Khidmat Foundation district president Dr Saleem Kamboh, Haji Abdul Aziz, Farooq Amin Bajwa, Qari Saeed Ahmed and others were also present on the occasion.

The participants prayed for stability of Pakistan and freedom of Kashmir from illegal Indian occupation.

sewer system cleaning

The Tehsil Municipal Committee (TMC) has devised a comprehensive plan for cleanliness of sewerage lines in the tehsil.

According to official sources, TMC chairman Ch Shafique Pappa along with Councillor Ch Abdus Suboor and Chief Sanitary Inspector Syed Shakeel Shah visited the sewerage points that have been planned to be cleaned. Ch Abdus Suboor, on the occasion, told the media that local governments are responsible for providing relief to the public. He said the sewerage lines are twenty years old and are in dire need of cleanliness.