At least two people were wounded when an oil tanker caught fire at the Muzaffargarh Road in Multan yesterday.

According to details, fire erupted when oil was being transferred from oil tanker to a petrol pump. The blaze injured 25-year-old Kashif and 23-year-old Wasim.

Rescue teams police reached the spot and shifted the injured to Nishtar Hospital where condition of Kashif is stated to be critical. Police have registered a case and started investigation.