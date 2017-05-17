SWAT: Two people drowned and died today at river Swat. The bodies were rescued and shifted to hospital.

Rescue sources said that two people were on summer vacations valley to enjoy. They were taking bath in River Swat when they went into deep water and drowned before they could be rescued. The rescue divers, relatives of the two drowned people and residents of the area launched rescue operation.

The bodies was recovered from the river after endeavors of several hours and shifted to hospital where they were handed over to heirs after postmortem.