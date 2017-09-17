An anti-polio drive begins in different parts of the country on Monday to eradicate the decease, reported Radio Pakistan.

In Punjab, four-day anti polio campaign will also be started in Sargodha, Multan, Lodhran, Vehari Khanewal, Hafizabad and Rajanpur districts from tomorrow.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, around 5.620 million children will be vaccinated in anti-polio campaign beginning from tomorrow.

In Balochistan, a three-day anti-polio drive will begin from tomorrow. The campaign has already kicked off in Quetta today. More than 2.4 million children less than the age of five years will be administered anti polio drive.

Strict security arrangements are being made to avoid any untoward incident.