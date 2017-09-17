LAHORE - Maryam Nawaz Sharif has hinted that her family will not become part of the accountability process initiated against them anymore.

She said this, while talking to a private TV channel here yesterday, when asked about the references filed by the NAB against the Sharifs – who have also been issued notices for appearance in the accountability court.

Giving the impression that they would not appear in pursuance of the notices, she said “what they (court) would do. Will they (Sharifs) be arrest, then what next? We are not afraid of jails and exile as we have already experienced them”.

She said they smell vindictiveness behind the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif.

To a question about PTI chairman, Maryam said Imran Khan was not an issue for them. He is living in the era of 90s and his politics is not worth more than a penny, she added.

Maryam Nawaz said their rivals were taking shelter behind courts “something we never did”. Pointing towards Imran, she said, he was posing as a spokesman for the judiciary and he must explain his position on it.

Earlier Maryam Nawaz presided over a meeting of the PML-N workers where she sounded quite upbeat about the victory of her mother - Kalsoom Nawaz – in NA-120 by-election.

Agencies add: Maryam Nawaz has said the Supreme Court's verdict did not fulfil the requirements of justice. The daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said the apex court’s decision had not only astonished the PML-N but the entire world as well. “We were not given the opportunity of a fair trial and the verdict did not fulfil the requirements of justice. The world is astonished over that verdict. When our judges who are experts and understand the law, when they give such a verdict which not only astonishes the PML-N but the entire world, questions will be raised,” she told a private TV channel.

Maryam said that keeping in view the treatment meted out to them by the judiciary over the last year and a half, it was not possible to hope for justice but “we decided to test the judicial system once again” by filing the review petitions against the Panama case verdict. “I believe there is no bigger injustice than what was done to us. We were subjected to the worst [kind of] media and judicial trial. What happened in the JIT, I do not want to go into those details. We stayed within the system and fought for our rights and are now raising our voice for our rights.” On the issue of Dawn Leak, Maryam said that the reality of it should have been revealed. “According to my personal opinion, the truth should have been brought forward,” she added.

“Mian Nawaz Sharif made several compromises in his four and a half years which, in my opinion, he should not have done,” she said.

OUR STAFF REPORTER