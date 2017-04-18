A video has emerged showing the mob following the lynching of Abdul Wali Khan University (AWKU) student Mashal Khan, reported Waqt News.

In the video the mob can be seen congratulating each other over the ‘achievement’.

A new video shows how some students, others celebrate the killing of #Mashal Khan . Sad , very sad pic.twitter.com/fu4AWV225k — Javed Aziz Khan (@JavedAzizKhan) April 18, 2017





Furthermore, the main suspect Arif is addressing the mob saying whoever took the name of shooter will be considered a traitor. “He will be a traitor whoever revealed this secret,” said Arif.

He even took an oath from the mob for not revealing the name. Arif is also saying whoever wants to register an FIR against him, he can.

“I am not afraid of police,” he said.